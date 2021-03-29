ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,317.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $16,317.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00260986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00091989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,154,896 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.