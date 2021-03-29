Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $366.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

