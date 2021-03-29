Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brightcove worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Brightcove by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brightcove by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 5,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

