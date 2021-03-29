Zelwin (ZLW) Tops One Day Volume of $296,934.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Zelwin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for about $5.88 or 0.00010133 BTC on major exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $415.50 million and $296,934.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.76 or 0.00964871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00078767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

