ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ZIM stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. ZIM has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About ZIM
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.