ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. ZIM has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

