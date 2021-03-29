ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $89,522.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00220859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.00965246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00078658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029686 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

