Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 189,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

