Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 2,080,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,322,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

