Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 357,407 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357,407 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $110,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.75. 31,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

