Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $80.81 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 755,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. 265,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

