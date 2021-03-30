-$0.54 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.33). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

TVTX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 10,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,427. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

