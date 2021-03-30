0Chain Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. 0Chain has a market cap of $66.30 million and $1.30 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.