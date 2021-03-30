11,687 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

