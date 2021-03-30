13,404 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.