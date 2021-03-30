141,521 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. CWM LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

JHMM opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $49.89.

