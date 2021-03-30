15,249 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

