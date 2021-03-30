1,528 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 129,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

