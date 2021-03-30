1,716 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.62. 37,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,213. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,812 shares of company stock worth $12,801,398. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

