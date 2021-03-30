235,919 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 235,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

