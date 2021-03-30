253,687 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 253,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $6,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 4,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,599. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

