3,377 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

