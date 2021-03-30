403 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

MTCH traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $130.78. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,841. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.74, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

