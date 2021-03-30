4,215 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of YETI opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

