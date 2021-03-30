474,292 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,634,000. Zoetis accounts for about 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.37. 20,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

