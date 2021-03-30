549,477 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 549,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CARR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 37,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.