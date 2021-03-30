$584.15 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $584.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.09 million and the highest is $606.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. BrightView has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

