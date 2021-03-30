$589.76 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $589.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $614.40 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $615.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.63. 387,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

