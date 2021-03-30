65,000 Shares in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

NASDAQ FIII opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIII. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.