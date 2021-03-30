7,502 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. 161,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

