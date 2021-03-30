9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NMTR stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

