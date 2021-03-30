92 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $305.77 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $140.14 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

