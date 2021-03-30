920 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.24. 74,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.