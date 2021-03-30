A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of A.H. Belo stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. A.H. Belo has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit