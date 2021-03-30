A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit