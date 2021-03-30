A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. A.H. Belo has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

