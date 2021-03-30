A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,381 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,381 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $22,238.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATEN stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

