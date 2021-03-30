AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,361. AB Volvo has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.