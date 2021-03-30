Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.