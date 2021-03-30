AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,817. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.