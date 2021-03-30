AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,817. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit