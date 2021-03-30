Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

About Acasti Pharma

There is no company description available for Acasti Pharma Inc

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit