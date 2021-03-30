Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

