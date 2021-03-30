AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,257,032.35.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.

Shares of AT opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.34. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$33.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AT. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

