Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $535.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

