Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $187.75 and last traded at $187.23, with a volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.32.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

