Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 33,390 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Shares of LON AMS opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.04. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The company has a market cap of £510.67 million and a PE ratio of 60.77.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.