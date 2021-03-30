Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

