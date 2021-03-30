Aegis Raises Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target to $7.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Aegis from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

