Aergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.15 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Aergo has a total market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,608.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00618631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aergo

AERGO is a token. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

