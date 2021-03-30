Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 47,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,493. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $649.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 136,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Affimed by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.