ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.95

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 1305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

