Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $4.11 on Monday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

